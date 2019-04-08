PHOENIX — A Phoenix church announced it would hold a candlelight vigil Sunday night in the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
First Church United Church of Christ of Phoenix will hold the vigil at its downtown location at 7 p.m. in response to the shootings that occurred Saturday and early Sunday.
Twenty people were shot and killed and two dozen more were injured in El Paso; nine people were shot and killed and 26 more were injured in Dayton.
The suspect in the El Paso shooting has been taken into custody on capital murder charges and the suspect in the Dayton shooting was shot and killed on scene by police.
The intent of the interfaith candlelight vigil was to "provide a space for faith and community leaders to guide and lend a healing heart during these moments of violence, grief and shock," according to a press release.
"We are gathering together to collectively mourn the tragedy of all of those directly and indirectly impacted and for the soul of our country," the release continued.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego was expected to be among the leaders in attendance, as well as representatives from March for Our Lives and Mom’s Demand Action.
"We are confident that America is safest when all people are treated fairly and compassionately and when we move away from the rhetoric of “the other” that divides us," the release continued.
"We stand for the power of love that calls us to non-violence and the recognition of our common humanity."
