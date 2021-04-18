Pedestrian struck and killed on I-17 on-ramp near Bell Road

Next of kin notifications are still pending for the victim, so the identity of the victim cannot yet be released, troopers said.

PHOENIX — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle near I-17, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

DPS troopers got calls around 9:30 p.m. last night reporting a pedestrian around the ramp, the department said. A short time later, the victim was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area.

The motorist involved in the incident remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities, troopers said. Impairment is not considered a factor in the incident.