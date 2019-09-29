PHOENIX — More than 60 firefighters battled a third-alarm fire at a strip mall in Phoenix overnight.

The fire in the strip mall near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street started around 4 a.m.

It was contained shortly before 7 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Phoenix Fire Department

The department called in three alarms after the fire started to spread to more of the strip mall.

The fire ended up burning a discount store and involved several other businesses throughout the strip mall, the department added.

No one was injured.

Crews were expected to stay on the scene for the next several hours to make sure all hot spots were extinguished.

The department will work with local agencies to determine whether the other businesses could open on Sunday.

The entire strip mall is expected to be shut down while crews were on scene. There were also traffic restrictions in the area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

