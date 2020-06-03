MESA, Ariz. — Nearly three months after being ousted as the superintendent of the state's largest school system among whispers and rumors of mismanagement, Ember Conley had a message Friday: Nope.

"In my resignation letter I spoke of personal challenges including the passing of my father and a close friend," former Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Ember Conley said in a 14-minute YouTube video. "My role is the primary caregiver and decision maker for my mother … coupled with an unexpected illness and surgery."

"These difficulties coupled with the demands of the superintendent job are ultimately what led to my resignation. There is no mystery or wrongdoing."

Conley spent much of the video listing her accomplishments in reforming the district's internal practices, such as communications and budgeting.

Conley left with a $74,000 severance settlement amid rumors of mismanagement, cronyism and embezzlement. While she did not directly address the allegations in the video, she defended her administrative decisions, including restructuring the school system's strategic leadership. All her decisions, she said, were approved by the district's board and often were guided by outside experts.

