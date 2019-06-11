GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nobody was injured after live telecommunication lines fell on a dump truck near 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday afternoon, the Glendale Fire Department said.

A police officer, firefighters and SRP crew members responded to the scene to make sure the driver was safe after callers reported sparking and smoking from the lines and the pole itself.

However, firefighters said SRP confirmed there were no electrical lines involved and the two people in the truck were never in danger.