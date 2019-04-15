PHOENIX — A newborn baby was dropped off at a Phoenix fire station Monday morning, according to officials.

Around 9:30 a.m. on April 15, firefighters found an unharmed newborn infant at Fire Station 25 near 63rd Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix fire said. Authorities revealed that firefighters at the station were working out when a woman rang the doorbell.

The woman, who remained anonymous, identified herself as a friend of the infant’s mother and asked firefighters to take the child, Phoenix fire said.

Officials say the woman explained that the child’s mother felt she could not care for the child and asked that the child is taken to the fire station's Safe Haven.

Upon receiving the child, firefighters assessed the baby as a precaution and then transported the child to Phoenix Children's Hospital for further evaluation.

The Phoenix Fire Department is a Safe Haven provider in conjunction with the Arizona Safe Haven law. All of the 58 Phoenix fire stations are Safe Havens for newborn infants and a firefighter must be present to receive the child.