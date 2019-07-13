PHOENIX - Benny the dog is lucky to be alive.

The Arizona Humane Society is currently nursing him back to health after he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Just a shocking, shocking case for our trauma team," said Bretta Nelson, spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society.

Mercedes Fortune, a public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department, says officers found him at the scene of a homicide on June 24.

According to reports, two suspects were chasing a man in the area of 13th and Southern avenues when the victim ran into a backyard where Benny happened to be.

The suspects shot and killed the victim, and hit an unintended target as well: Benny.

Officers brought Benny to the Arizona Humane Society trauma center, where vets immediately got to work removing the bullet.

"Our vet said there are so many chances, that if the bullet had been just slightly to the left, it would have hit his brain and he would have been dead immediately," said Nelson.

But Benny is one lucky dog. Not only did he survive, Nelson says it doesn't appear he'll have any long-term effects either.

Police never were able to locate Benny's owners, but before you ask when he'll be up for adoption, Nelson says there's already someone interested in adopting him.

If you're hoping to find your own furry friend, however, this is the perfect weekend to look. The AHS is waving all adoption fees Saturday.