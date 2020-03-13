MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Recorder's Office announced Friday there will be abrupt changes to voting procedures for the Democratic Presidential Preference Election on Tuesday.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes decided the county will mail out ballots to Democratic voters who have not yet voted, according to a statement. Voters will now have the option to drop off their ballots at a polling place and still practice "social distancing."

The decision comes after a number of polling places and election staffers canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

"There is also a lack of cleaning supplies available to meet County Health Department directives for preventing the potential spread of disease in the polling places," according to a statement from the recorder's office.

Normally, the county only mails ballots to people who sign up to do early voting. Other voters must head to the polls to vote.

“We are in unchartered territory with the COVID-19. My first concern is to protect the health of the voters and staff who work in the polling places while maintaining the integrity of the election. Anything we can do to minimize human interaction in the polling place is what we must to do,” Fontes said.

Voters will likely receive their ballots on Monday or Tuesday. Voters are advised to NOT mail back the ballots in order for them to be received by the deadline. Instead, voters should drop off ballots at polling places by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

