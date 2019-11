PHOENIX — A man died after a carjack failed and the car fell on him, trapping him underneath, according to fire and police officials.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the victim is a 55-year-old man. It happened near 79th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police told 12 News that the man died. He had been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Sky 12 showed police officers at the home after the man had been taken to the hospital.