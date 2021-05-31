Man drowns in Salt River near Sheep Crossing

Witnesses reported seeing the victim go under the water and didn’t resurface.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Deputies are investigating after a man drowned in the Salt River Monday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they got calls of an emergency near Sheep Crossing around 4 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim go under the water and didn’t resurface.

Deputies and other swimmers helped find the man and tried to revive him, but authorities said he passed away.

It’s unclear why the man went under. He hasn’t been identified.

MCSO is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Up to Speed