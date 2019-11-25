PHOENIX — A 15-year-old girl was recently caught in a "sextortion" case in Phoenix. The young girl sent nude and explicit photos to a man she wanted to date, according to court docs. That man then allegedly demanded she send him more photos or he would expose her.

That's the case police laid out against 19-year-old Joseph David Castro. Police documents said Castro and the 15-year-old started to text over multiple days.

The girl's parent learned of the text messages and confronted the daughter about the relationship. The 15-year-old admitted that she sent multiple nude photos in texts to Castro.

According to police, in those texts, Castro would comment that the girl was "too young and a freshman in high school." Even though Castro knew the girl was 15, he would request nude photos.

During a police interview, Joseph admitted to making numerous requests and demands for nude photos and admitted to threatening to expose the young girl.

Castro claims he never sent the photos with anyone else.

