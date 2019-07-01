Jeanna Merrill is still a little shaken by a road rage incident she thought was going to be much worse.

"I was just praying to God, 'please don't let him shoot us,'" Merrill said.

Driving her sister and 8-year-old niece home late this week, Merrill says the driver of a car became very angry while behind her on Estrella Parkway in Goodyear.

"He was absolutely irate, he was honking his horn and screaming at us, I didn't know what else to do so I just stopped... that's when he came up beside us and I heard him say, 'I'm going to f***ing kill you, you f***ing b**ch.' and then he pointed the gun at us and acted like he was going to shoot twice and sped away," Merrill said.

After calling police, 24-year-old Adam Dakota was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. Police also say they found an air-soft gun in Dakota's possession.

One of the first things Merrill noticed about the car, was a "Lyft" sticker in the windshield. She says it's the same sticker you would see on the car of someone who drives for the popular ride-sharing company.

However, in a statement, Lyft says, "This individual has not been an eligible Lyft driver since February 2018. There is absolutely no place for the described behavior on our platform. We take the safety of the Lyft community very seriously, and have a strict no weapons policy."

Regardless of where the alleged works, Merrill just wants to make sure this doesn't happen to anybody else.

"We're just telling my niece to stay on the ground and we are honestly just waiting for this guy to unload into the car, and nobody did anything to him to warrant what happened," Merrill said.