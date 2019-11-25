BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A hazmat crew is investigating Monday afternoon after five employees at Lewis Prison reported adverse reactions to a substance found in a cell, the Buckeye Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the prison a little after 2 p.m. in response to reports of guards in close proximity to the cell feeling lightheaded and vomiting.

A total of five Department of Corrections employees reported feeling the effects, firefighters said. Two were treated on the scene and three were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Buckeye Fire said.

Firefighters said no inmates reported any effects from the substance.

The inmate who was in the cell was transferred to a different cell as crews investigate.