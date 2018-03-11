I'm sure you've already seen one or two houses in your neighborhood with holiday lights on.

Even many department stores have Christmas trees on display. But when is it too early to decorate for the holidays?

It's the first week of November and from radio stations to your neighborhood, people seem to be bypassing turkey time and jumping right into the Christmas spirit.

"It's just a happier time with the decorations the lights,” Brandon Gage, Spirit Lighting.

Brandon Gage, the owner of Spirit Lighting, has been helping people with their holiday displays across the Valley for seven years, this year seems busier, he says.

“It’s crazy, it’s go time and with the economy being better more people feel happier and more willing to decorate,” Gage said.

A new study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology says the sooner you put out your Christmas decorations, the happier you will be.

It has to do with bringing back warm fuzzy childhood memories.

Dave Lewis says although he likes to think he’s a happy person he still plans to wait until after Thanksgiving to turn on these, Although it’s not really up to him

“That’s right as soon as my wife says to turn them on they will go on,” said Lewis.