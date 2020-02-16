PHOENIX — After a 13-hour journey, the Phoenix Zoo welcomed its newest member last Thursday.

Howard, or "Howie," the rhino is coming to the Valley after spending 17 years at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

The long journey required a non-stop flight, two forklifts and numerous rangers, keepers and veterinary staff of the zoo to get Howie safely to his habitat, the zoo stated.

Howie's main purpose for coming to Phoenix is to be a companion for LouLou, the female rhino at our zoo, said Linda Hardwick, Director of Communications at the Phoenix Zoo.

Although they haven't shared the same living space as of yet, they have been "introduced" through interacting with each other through a transparent barrier, Hardwick said. Keepers watch over the two rhinos during this "howdy" introduction to watch for cues that they are comfortable enough to share the same space.

Hardwick stated that zoo-goers can see Howie right now and said to be sure to stop by and say hi.

Admission for the Phoenix Zoo can be purchased at the zoo or online at their site.

