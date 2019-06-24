PHOENIX - An adult woman was found dead in a bedroom of a Phoenix home that caught fire late Sunday night, firefighters say.

According to Phoenix fire, firefighters were dispatched to the area of 59th Avenue and Cheery Lynn Road for reports of smoke just before midnight. Firefighters checked a neighborhood and found a house fire.

Firefighters put out the fire in a bedroom of the home but found an adult woman dead.

Phoenix Fire says smoke detectors in the home were operating and the fire is under investigation.