'He was an incredible human': Fellow servicemember opens up about IRS special agent killed in training incident

PHOENIX — The FBI is investigating after an IRS special agent was killed during a training incident at a firing range in Phoenix on Thursday.

The agent has been identified as 47-year-old Patrick Bauer – the longtime Arizona resident leaves behind a wife and four children.

In addition to his work with the IRS, Bauer was also a Master Sgt. in the Arizona Air National Guard and served with the 161st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron. In his more than 20 years of service, he was deployed overseas multiple times.

“Our hearts go out to MSgt Bauer’s family, friends and all those who had the privilege to work with him. His service to the state and nation will forever be remembered,” said Maj. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Arizona National Guard Adjutant General.

Jeffrey Robertson, the security forces commander at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, recalls meeting Bauer over the phone back in 2014. Bauer was deployed in a combat zone at the time.

“He was an incredible human. He was a great leader,” Robertson told 12News.

Robertson said Bauer put his retirement on hold to help the National Guard.

“Pat was a squad leader and a flight chief," Robertson said. "And he was the senior ranking member on deployments and on exercises. He was the mentor to several team members.”

Now, Robertson and his team are leaning on each other as they mourn Bauer's unexpected death.

“It's been a whirlwind to be honest. We're experiencing the shock of all this," Robertson said. "We're experiencing heavy hearts just like everybody else. All of his other brothers and sisters in arms are.”

Bauer, an IRS special agent, was tasked with investigating criminal tax violations and other financial crimes.

“Pat will be a brother in arms forever," Robertson said. "His lasting impacts will always be here in this quadrant.”

A procession of fellow law enforcement escorted Bauer's body to the medical examiner's office on Thursday.

“We're thinking of his children, and, you know, trying to stay strong," Robertson said. “He had some goodwill inside of him that wanted to serve others."

Firing range deadly incident

On Thursday, Bauer and other IRS officials were at the Federal Correctional Institution's Phoenix firing range for routine training. It's unclear exactly what happened, but Bauer was shot. He didn't survive his injuries.

According to the FBI's Phoenix Field Office, the firing range hosts many law enforcement agencies for training purposes. At the time of Thursday's incident, the IRS was the only agency present at that particular site.

The FBI is investigating Bauer's death and will turn over any findings to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“He had some goodwill inside of him that wanted to serve others," Robertson said. "And his inherent need to protect people and do the right thing for this state and nation.”

