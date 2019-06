PHOENIX - A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after a reported drowning near 13th Avenue an Union Hills Drive, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The drowning was reported at 8:54 a.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene within 3-4 minutes, treated the child and transported the boy to a hospital, Phoenix Fire said.

How the drowning happened is unclear at this time, we will update this story with new information as it becomes available.