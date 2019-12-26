A house caught fire in south Phoenix Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home near 12th Street and Southern Avenue. They quickly contained the fire to the garage.

Sky 12 over the scene showed smoke and fire damage to the interior of the garage along with scorch marks up the side of the house from a garage window.

The family was home at the time but all were able to escape unharmed, according to the Phoenix Fire Department Public Information Officer.

The fire is under investigation. No firefighters were hurt.