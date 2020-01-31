PHOENIX — A family claims their baby, born premature, was burned by the incubator lights at Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

The family Saturday said their daughter started showing signs of the burns days after her birth before Banner hospital put the baby back under the lights of the incubator.

"I don’t know what's going to be wrong with her,” Yessica Rodriguez said Thursday, concerned about the long-term effects of alleged burns on her baby daughter AnnaMaribel.

“It’s horrible, like I don’t know how to explain it. It’s my baby they hurt," Rodriguez said.

According to medical records redacted and provided by Rodriguez’s attorney, Banner first described the redness as a rash.

Two days later, another medical record seemed to indicate the condition of the child became worse.

The records indicated first-degree burns on different parts of the days-old baby girl.

Banner Hospital refused to comment, citing privacy laws, and did not confirm the authenticity of the medical records.