Career fair held to recruit emergency dispatchers in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona APCO/NENA Chapter Executive Board hosted a career fair, Saturday explicitly looking for emergency dispatchers.

The organization said there is a dire need for dispatchers across Arizona.

Vice president of Arizona's state chapter Jim Frazier said every agency across Arizona is looking for competent dispatchers looking for a rewarding career.

Frazier, who's spent 30 years doing the job, shared that the staffing shortage across the state can be anywhere from 25-60%, directly impacting anyone in an emergency.

"Communities need someone who can answer the 911 call quickly and get them the right resources. Dispatchers are the first point of contact when somebody calls 911. They need to be willing to go through our training, be competent and willing to help others," he said.

"Basically, you have to focus on what people are asking of you in that moment. I help them in any capacity that I can; my strong point is that I'm bilingual as well."

Phoenix Fire Dispatcher, Kimberly Brophy, credited the culture, calm techniques, and training for her meaningful experience within the job.

"We have a strong support system and a peer support program that's very valuable if we need to lean on someone," she said.

