PHOENIX - There were no serious injuries after a car crashed into a home in the area of 4200 W. McClellan Boulevard Saturday, but the driver was arrested, Phoenix PD said.

According to police, 19-year-old Aung Tun lost control of his 2006 Toyota Corolla while driving on 43rd Avenue just after 5 p.m. Tun crashed into two parked cars and then into a home.

Nobody in the home was hurt. Tun suffered minor injuries. There was also a passenger in his car, a minor, who was transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

Tun was arrested on charges of reckless driving and endangerment.

Phoenix PD