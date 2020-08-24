4 people were arrested during a Sunday protest in downtown Phoenix. But most aren't accused of committing crimes yesterday.

Three of the four people arrested in downtown Phoenix on Sunday were accused of committing crimes during previous protests.

PHOENIX — Four people were arrested during a protest in downtown Phoenix on Sunday, but three of those people were arrested for alleged crimes committed during previous protests.

The Phoenix Police Department announced Monday that 26-year-old Brandon Valentine, 22-year-old Ryan Tice, 40-year-old Richard Callan and 25-year-old Survana Ratnam were arrested during the Sunday night protest.

Valentine was arrested after Phoenix police officers recognized his car driving through the area near Third Avenue and Washington Street. Police said Valentine was "being sought" in connection to crimes from a previous protest. Those crimes included aggravated assault on a police officer.

Valentine is facing a charge of aggravated assault of a police officer, obstructing a public thoroughfare, unlawful assembly, rioting and resisting arrest. Police did not provide more details on those alleged crimes.

Tice was arrested after officers walked up to the car with Valentine and saw him closing the glove box. He was also "being sought" in connection to alleged crimes from a previous protest. Police did not provide more details on those alleged crimes.

The vehicle was towed after the men were taken into custody without incident. Police said two 9 .mm handguns were found while the vehicle was searched.

Tice is facing one count of unlawful assembly.

Callan was arrested after officers recognized him as he marched down Jefferson Street with a group of protesters. He was also "being sought" in connection to alleged crimes from a previous protest.

Those crimes, police said, included aggravated assault on a police officer. Police did not provide more details on those alleged crimes.

Police said they attempted to arrest Callan when he allegedly ran from them. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Callan is facing two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, three counts of obstructing a public thoroughfare, one count of rioting, one count of resisting arrest and one count of hindering prosecution.

Ratnam was arrested when she allegedly threw a water bottle at a cop car as Callan was taken into custody. As officers approached her, she allegedly swung an umbrella at one of them, cutting them in the hand.

She is facing two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.

Police did not declare an unlawful assembly during the Sunday night protest.