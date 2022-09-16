After a COVID-hiatus, this Valley program is back to transporting cancer patients

Dana Conway says volunteering in the Valley for the American Cancer Sociey's "Road to Recovery" program offers a valauble service to cancer patients.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a volunteer program is again transporting cancer patients to their medical appointments throughout the Valley.

The American Cancer Society recently relaunched its "Road to Recovery" service in Arizona after it shut down during the pandemic. The program provides free rides to cancer patients needing to get to medical appointments.

Dana Conway is one of the volunteers who shuttles patients around the Valley and said the program offers a valuable service to individuals needing life-saving medical care.

"We took a two-year pause because of COVID which meant lots of people weren't being diagnosed – weren't getting treatment," Conway said.

A patient can have a lot on their mind as they're about to undergo chemotherapy, Conway explained, so it can be comforting to have someone in the car with them as they're making that journey.

"I get a joy to know that somebody has actually gotten to an appointment," Conway added. "Cancer is a survivable diagnosis – but if you can't get the treatment, it cannot be survivable."

Local volunteers can decide how many rides they want to provide each month, according to the Cancer Society.

Volunteers must have have a valid driver’s license, proof of adequate automobile insurance, access to a safe and reliable vehicle, can schedule their availability online, and internet access.

A patient needing a ride in the Valley can call the Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.

Information on volunteering for the program can be found here.

