Circle K no longer accepting Fry's fuel points

Those with Fry's fuel points can still redeem them at Fry's gas stations or Shell stations.

PHOENIX — As gas prices continue rising across the Valley, Fry's customers will no longer be able to depend on Circle K to give them a discount at the pump.

Kroger recently announced that Circle K gas stations are no longer accepting the company's Fry's fuel points. Shoppers can earn one fuel point for every $1 they spend at a Fry's store.

Customers had been able to redeem these fuel points at Circle K stations and fill their tank at a cheaper rate. But fuel points can now only be redeemed at Fry's fueling centers or Shell stations, Kroger said.

"We know customers count on fuel rewards to fill their tanks for less, and we’re happy to continue offering the program throughout our region," a company spokesperson said.

The news comes as the average gas price in Phoenix has risen by 20 cents per gallon within the last week, according to GasBuddy. Prices in the Valley are now 33 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago.

UP TO SPEED

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.