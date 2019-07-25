PHOENIX — Dramatic video shows a driver speeding across the front yard of a Phoenix home before slamming into a brick wall. Tires screech followed by a loud bang.

“I heard it in my sleep and I thought it was a dream like it was one of those things where you don’t know what’s really going on," said Rolando Olivas.

But Olivas' Ring doorbell caught it all on camera.

“It has like the fish eye view," Olivas said.

Moments after impact, Olivas rushed to check on his family whose rooms are just feet away from the damage.

“My father’s room is right here and my children sleep in the room next door, so it could’ve gone and hurt somebody," said Olivas.

Then, Olivas ran outside while the driver ran from the scene. Two passengers who appeared to be hurt were still with the car. One was heard panicking on video.

"Jackie! Come on!" the female passenger said.

“I was discussing with my dad, you know, like if this is not here, like I think that’s what basically stopped like the car is just like all of this brick wall," said Mariana Paul, who lives next door to Olivas.

The car ultimately ended up in Mariana Paul's front yard.

“It’s crazy because we do have kids and we have a lot of kids over and we like to like play here like in the front," said Paul.

Thankfully, the two families are OK, but the video is now a reminder of what could have happened.

Now, the families want the driver to come forward.

“I hope these guys get caught. I mean, I don’t know, or that one gentleman, because that’s pretty irresponsible, because he could’ve really hurt somebody," said Olivas.

The entire brick wall separating the two homes is either smashed or cracked and needs to be completely replaced.

Phoenix police are investigating, but so far, officers have not made any arrests.