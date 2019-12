MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a driver struck a person on sidewalk Saturday morning and then drove into a Burger King near E. University Drive University and Lindsey Road.

Police have not released injury information on the pedestrian, driver or anyone else.

Police say it is "too soon to know" whether the driver was impaired, but the matter is under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.