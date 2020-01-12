Car fire under bridge closes northbound Loop 101

All traffic is exiting the Loop 101 at Broadway Road. The southbound lanes are not affected.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car crash and subsequent fire underneath a freeway bridge on the Loop 101 in Tempe has closed the freeway in both directions, per the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash and vehicle fire occurred near Broadway Road. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

According to DPS, there are injuries from the multi-vehicle crash and fire.

All traffic is exiting the Loop 101 at Broadway Road. The southbound lanes are not affected.

Traffic is backed up well before Broadway, ADOT says. Alternate routes include L-202 and I-10.