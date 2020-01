Salt River police responded to the area of Pima and Indian Bend roads on Friday after reports that somebody made a bomb threat to the staff of an armored truck.

Officers evacuated the area as a precaution.

Sky 12 video showed some sort of device behind the truck being blown up. The truck appeared unscathed.

Talking Stick Way has been closed between Pima Road and the 101 Freeway ramps.

The investigation is ongoing.