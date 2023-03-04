Frustrated drivers seeing gas prices hitting new heights in Arizona

Drivers are frustrated as gas prices climb toward $5 a gallon in Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Arizona is in the top five nationally when it comes to price per gallon at the gas pump. Plus, finding the already pricey fuel can be frustrating for drivers already shelling out to fill their tanks.

12News spoke to a couple of understandably frustrated drivers, as prices continue to inch up toward the $5 mark here in Arizona.

"It's really ridiculous out there," one car owner said.

"Usually when it's empty about 85 bucks to fill," another driver explained.

Some drivers are pretty disgusted with premium pricing for unleaded gas.

"It was better when it was three dollars, I miss it."

Currently, a gallon of gas is almost $5. The average price per gallon statewide in Arizona is $4.29 and finding fuel is another hurdle.

"I didn't really know it was a widespread deal but I have been to a few Circle K's and seen them you know just out of service and it's more than one."

Drivers describe the bright yellow "out of service" bags covering pumps at certain gas stations, even a couple of Fry's Fuel stations, too.

12News reached out to both companies for comment and hasn't heard back. We were also hoping to get more insight into supply and demand when it comes to gasoline this time of year. 12News contacted the Arizona Department of Agriculture for further information.

While they can't comment on specific retailers, they provided potential factors about fuel issues, in short:

The Weights and Measures Services Division oversees Arizona's Cleaner Burning Gas fuel program which is required to protect air quality.

Fuel comes to parts of Arizona from California and Texas and is said to be operating without any issues.

Time of year: this is considered a transition period from winter to summer blend.

Drivers default to finding a different station but hope prices start to go down.

"It's pretty annoying but it is what it is though, you know."

"I mean as far as the gas goes, I think we're okay but the prices need to come down."

Up to Speed