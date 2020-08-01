PHOENIX — Brush fires have been burning throughout Australia since September. Now firefighters from Arizona are helping crews put out the flames down under.

“Like Arizona, they have a drier climate here in Victoria. However, they have had a long-term drought,” said Koreena Haynes with the Bureau of Land Management based in Phoenix. “The combination of weather and the drought have really created this firestorm their experiencing.”

Haynes serves as an engine leader working with three other American firefighters and one local firefighter. They’re based in the state of Victoria on the southeast coast of Australia. Haynes has been down there since the end of December.

“We’ve been helping the farmers with any of the fires that are still going on their properties. We’ve been able to supply some support around their homes while they are out caring for their animals,” said Haynes.

It’s estimated millions of animals have been killed by wildfires. Locals have done their part to help save the koalas and kangaroos.

“Kangaroo population is very similar to our deer population. They’re really common,” said Haynes.

Haynes said one of their engines was able to rescue a joey (baby kangaroo) and get it to a shelter.

“It was a really neat way for our fire group to be able to contribute," Haynes said.

She said the local residents have been very supportive with encouragement and food.

“Lovely people. We’re so thankful to work with them and just to be able to supply a little support where we can,” said Haynes.

