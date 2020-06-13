Arson investigation opened in fire at Grant Street building

Investigators arrested 54-year-old Ted Hopkins believing he started the fire, police said.

PHOENIX — Police have made an arrest in the now-arson investigation of the fire at an under-construction building on Grant Street.

Ted Hopkins, 54, was arrested for allegedly starting the fire, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police still do not know of the exact cause of the fire.

The fire investigation was transitioned to an arson investigation after "sufficient evidence had been discovered," police said. The investigation is still ongoing.

About 200 firefighters responded to the blaze at the four-story apartment complex Sunday night near Grant Street and 7th Avenue, which was about 40% built.

The flames burned scaffolding and construction equipment and caused a power outage. APS crews were on scene for hours trying to get power restored to the area.

Witnesses told 12News they heard several explosions while the fire was burning. The fire department also said burning construction equipment on the scene caused many of the explosions.

The fire was contained early Monday morning, but firefighters still worked to put it out.

The Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning that a man was arrested in connection to a nearby shooting, but later clarified that there was no shooting that occurred at or near the fire.

There was an argument between some armed people and there were arrests related to that, police said.