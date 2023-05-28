Apparent hit-and-run crash kills man in Glendale, police say

The man was seen lying in the roadway near Camelback Road and 75th Avenue, Glendale police said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Camelback Road and 75th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Investigators believe that the man was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene of the crash.

Camelback road was closed from 67th to 75th avenues while detectives investigate. Police expect the closures to last through the morning.

Police haven't disclosed the identity of the deceased man.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

