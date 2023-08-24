A former Phoenix officer acquitted of wrongdoing is going public to clear his name

Sean Pena and his lawyers have named a multitude of defendants in his lawsuit, including the City of Phoenix, Maricopa County and a former Phoenix chief of police.

PHOENIX — A former Phoenix police officer who was fired based on allegations of sexual assault, then acquitted of those charges, is going public to clear his name.

Sean Pena was found not guilty of two sexual assault charges against him, while the jury failed to reach a verdict on the remaining five charges in his first trial in May, 2022. In his second trial to address the remaining five charges, he was found not guilty of all charges.

“It’s like an atomic bomb has been dropped on my whole life," Pena said at a news conference Thursday.

Pena and his lawyers have named a multitude of defendants in his lawsuit, including the City of Phoenix, Maricopa County, former Phoenix Chief of Police Jeri Williams, current Police Chief Michael Sullivan, and prosecutors in his case. His lawyers said the county attorney’s office withheld evidence from the defense in his trial.

“The prosecution withheld multiple pieces of evidence that, in my opinion, were exculpatory,” said Pena’s attorney Sean Wood. “They did it on purpose. They knew that they didn't have enough to get Sean convicted.”

Pena is also going after his accusers, naming all three in his lawsuit. Wood alleges that each had a motive to falsely accuse Pena. The first accuser desperately wanted to avoid jail, according to Pena’s lawsuit.

“While in transit [to the 4th Avenue Jail], [the woman] was crying and pleading with Sean to let her go,” the lawsuit claims. “She said, ‘I can’t go to jail.’ She insisted she could not get arrested because her baby and stepmother were waiting for her.”

The lawsuit goes on to describe the woman offering Pena sexual favors in exchange for her release. Pena said the other two accusers used that woman's accusation to allege their own abuse a year later.

Wood said despite a lack of evidence and the woman's case being closed by Phoenix Police due to no corroborating evidence, the political climate at the time caused the city to move forward with its investigation into Pena.

“The City decided that it was time to offer up a sacrificial lamb, and that just so happened to be Mr. Pena,” Wood said.

In July of 2020, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Pena. He was then terminated from the Phoenix Police Department.

Pena concedes that even if he wins his lawsuit, his sullied reputation may never recover.

“That’s damage to my reputation, my name, that's going to be with me the rest of my life.” Pena said.

As of Thursday, there is no court date set for this lawsuit. The Phoenix Police Department said they have not yet received any notice of legal action.

