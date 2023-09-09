Sept. 11 victims remembered in Tempe

In memory of those who lost their lives that day, Tempe Beach Park is being transformed into the healing field this weekend.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Monday marks 22 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

That tragic day changed many lives and the history of the nation forever.

It's part of a series of events to honor those who lost their lives.

The solemn tribute is an annual tradition organized by The Exchange Club of Tempe.

The display represents the almost 3,000 people who died, including hundreds of first responders.

“We erect one 8-foot-tall American flag, to honor each victim that died on 9/11,” said Navy veteran Mark Poisson, who has been part of setting up the powerful display for 15 years.

People from all branches of the military, their families and community members came together to make it all happen.

“I’m honored to be a part of it,” he said.

“It’s an honor to be out here to help memorialize that tragic event so that history isn’t repeated,” said Kelly Cooper, a Marine Corps Veteran.

For Jairo Ramirez, it was a powerful experience.

“There’s a lot of meaning to this,” he said. “…not something a lot of us take lightly.”

“…to see what the brothers and sisters have done for this country,” said Ramirez.

Some of the core values of the first responders who lost their lives that day are some of the same reasons he decided to join the Marine Corps in 2013.

“Being able to serve... just know that everything we do has a meaning,” he said.

Taking part in this event for three years now, he has realized a lot.

“Just because we may seem divided, it doesn’t mean we are,” he added.

Many of the people who took part in setting up the healing field weren’t even born when 9/11 happened. Still, they feel the weight of it.

The symbolic flags at Tempe Beach Park give the community time to reflect and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“9/11 changed the world just like Pearl Harbor changed the world for the older generation,” said Poisson. “Our motto here has always been 'Never Forget' and we want to always keep the memory of these people alive.”

Several other events are scheduled at Tempe Beach Park this weekend, including a 5K run and Freedom Concert.

On Monday, there will be a tribute reading of the names of all the victims and a candlelight vigil.

