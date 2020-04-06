8 more charged or arrested in business damage, burglary in Scottsdale

Police say $46,000 in property was recovered after the property destruction at Scottsdale Fashion Square and nearby businesses Saturday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police arrested three more people and charged five others in connection to the criminal activity in Scottsdale Saturday night that left many stores looted.

Sky Black, 18 and Shemar Cooper, 18 were arrested on burglary and trafficking stolen property charges. Scottsdale police say they used a vacation rental property as a staging location for criminal activity in Scottsdale.

Christopher Raybon, 18, Ewveromvon Usuman, 18, and Labrina Johnson, 19, were also at the rental property and were cited for trespassing, police say.

Police say they found $28,000 in stolen designer bags and sunglasses in Maurianna Griffin's possession. Griffin, 30, is facing a burglary charge.

Robby Galarza, 21, was arrested on a burglary charge related to property damage at the Tiffany's jewelry store, police say. A watch valued at $4,100 was recovered from him during his arrest.

Police say a 17-year-old boy is facing a burglary charge and $3,500 in stolen property was found in his possession. They did not release his name because he is a minor.