TEMPE, Ariz. — Three people were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Tempe Wednesday night, a spokesperson with the Tempe Fire Department said.

Firefighters said they had a difficult time extricating two people from the two cars near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

The cars appeared to have collided head-on.

The three hurt in the crash are expected to survive their injuries, Tempe firefighters said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.