3-year-old girl hospitalized after near-drowning in Phoenix pool

Phoenix firefighters responded to a call of a 3-year-old girl who was pulled out of a pool near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

PHOENIX — A toddler was rushed to a hospital Friday after nearly drowning in the backyard pool of a Phoenix home, firefighters say.

Phoenix firefighters responded to a call of a 3-year-old girl who was pulled out of a pool near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When crews arrived, the girl was breathing on her own. Paramedics transported her to a hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

Several children have drowned or nearly drowned across the Valley during a summer of record-breaking heat. Phoenix recorded its 50th day with highs at or above 110 degrees on Friday.

We did it! 50 days of 110 or greater this summer in Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/aVvESCR3lL — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 28, 2020