TEMPE, Ariz. - Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital as crews fought a mobile home fire near Priest Drive and the US 60 Sunday evening.

One firefighter had a shoulder injury, and another was treated for heat exhaustion, firefighters said.

Crews said they now have the fire under control. Firefighters said they worked to protect all surrounding mobile homes from the fire, but one structure nearby has some fire damage.

Twelve residents were displaced because of the fire. Tempe Fire's crisis response team is helping those displaced.