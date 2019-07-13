PHOENIX - Phoenix police say 16 people were arrested Friday night during a protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in downtown Phoenix ahead of federal roundups expected Sunday.

The protest disrupted road and light rail traffic as protesters blocked Central Avenue. After police warned that people would be subject to arrest if they stayed in the street and on the light rail tracks, more than a dozen were arrested for continuing to block traffic.

Police said the majority of protester complied with orders and requests from officers.

A total of 14 people were arrested and booked on charges of unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare. Two suspects allegedly assaulted officers as they were being arrested and attempted to prevent officers from arresting others.

No injuries to any officers or protesters were reported, police say.

The two suspects arrested on charges of unlawful assembly, obstructing a public thoroughfare and aggravated assault on an officer were identified as Jakob Beskind, 21, and Jamaar Williams, 34.

Jakob Beskind (left) and Jamaar Williams (right).

Phoenix PD

Of the 14 others arrested, their ages ranged from 20 to 62 years old.

Protesters chanted against immigration detention under the Trump administration. Similar protests were held in other parts of the country.

Administration officials have said they're targeting about 2,000 people in the national sweep, which would yield about 200 arrests based on previous crackdowns.

Roundups are not expected in Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report