Landing gear falls off a plane after landing at Chandler airport

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The landing gear on an airplane fell off after it landed at Chandler Municipal Airport in Chandler, Saturday morning.

Officials said right main landing gear of a single-engine Rockwell Aero Commander 200D collapsed after the pilot landed, just after 9 a.m.

The incident happened after landing, while the plane was moving off of the runway.

The pilot was the only one on board and there were no injuries or fire, officials said.

