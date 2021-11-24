How to support Black-owned businesses this holiday season in the Valley

Sammie & Dannie, a local vintage fashion and accessories store, is offering Black Friday deals this season.

PHOENIX — Many have already started stocking up on gifts for the holiday season and more traditional Black Friday deals are right around the corner. This Friday will also be a great opportunity to support local Black-owned businesses in the Valley.

Visit Phoenix has a list of local Black-owned businesses on its website and Sammie and Dannie is one of them.

It’s a vintage clothing and accessories store in Phoenix. The shop was started by a Phoenix mom surrounded by sisterhood with her two daughters in mind, Sammie and Dannie.

Farrah Harper, the shop's owner, said she’s been open for about two years now. While 2020 presented many racial injustice challenges nationwide and in Arizona, Farrah said here in the valley, she's experienced love and support.

But, the pandemic made doing business tough financially. Regardless of some COVID hardships, Farrah is happy to still be living her dream, selling fashion goods both in store and online.

“Last year everything that happened was unfortunate, and it was an eye-opener for some people and I was featured in a black business for people to come out and shop on Black Friday and it was amazing and I really appreciate it," Harper said. "I’m just happy to be here again. One more year. To celebrate Thanksgiving because I’m so thankful to still be here and thankful to be a part of a community that is accepting.”

Sammie and Dannie will be offering special black Friday deals. You can connect with Farrah in store and online.

Stardust and Sage is another local store on the same list to support.

