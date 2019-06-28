Editor's note: The above video is from our Saturday evening newscast. 

The containment of the Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness grew to 80% Sunday evening, according to InciWeb, a growth from 68% that morning.

As of Sunday evening, the Woodbury Fire was measured at 123,875 acres, slightly up from the 123,827 acres Saturday. Officials say the heat and windy conditions continue to challenge firefighters battling the flames.

Officials say gusty winds Friday "increased fire activity in the Fish Creek area and along the northwest perimeter of the fire near Pinyon Mountain."

Fire crews continue to work to put out hotspots along the fire's edge. There's now 350 personnel working the fire, officials say.

The Superstition Wilderness remains closed as does State Highway 88 from Tortilla Flat to the junction of State Highway 188. Apache Lake and Apache Campgrounds, picnic sites and trailheads are closed.

The campsites closed include Burnt Coral, Crabtree Wash, Davis Wash, Lower Burnt Coral Shoreline Area, Three-Mile Wash, Upper Burnt Coral Shoreline Area.

Roosevelt Lake Marina & RV Park, Canyon Lake, Saguaro Lake, Bartlett Lake, Horseshoe Lake and the Lower Salt River are all open along with the Windy Hill, Grapevine, School House, Frazier, Frazier Group Site and Frazier Horse Camp campsites.

The Tonto National Monument remains closed and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place for the Tonto National Forest.

The human-caused fire is still under investigation, officials say.

Woodbury Fire continues to burn in Superstition Mountains
