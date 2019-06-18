Editor's Note: The above video is a report from Saturday, June 15.
The Woodbury Fire is now 6% contained according to a Tuesday morning update from officials.
The fire started on June 8 and remained zero percent contained for nearly two weeks. Officials said the containment occurred on the southern portion of the fire near Forest Road 172.
The fire grew to 40,557 acres from the 37,765 acres it had been measured at Monday afternoon. Firefighters, officials said, continue to make progress on the fire despite the low humidity and warm weather.
A community meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church located at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, according to officials.
State Highway 88 from Needle Vista east to the junction of State Highway 88 and State Highway 188 remains closed. The closure includes Tortilla Flat, Canyon Lake, Apache Lake, and campsites along State Highway 88 within the road closure area.
The following areas remain open and accessible to the public: Lower Salt River, Saguaro Lake, Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Lake, and Tonto National Monument Visitor Center.
Officials have said the human-caused fire is still under investigation.