The airline pilot shortage is real. What one Arizona school is doing to help with demand

ARIZONA, USA — With the uptick in travel demand, inevitable delays and cancellations are causing headaches for some, and part of the problem is due to staffing issues.

Sky Harbor International Airport saw a 77% boost in air travel in 2021. Officials from "America's friendliest airport" said after two years of quiet terminals, many passengers are planning long-awaited trips and vacations.

An elite Arizona aviation school is busy training the next generation of pilots to help with demand. Parker Northrup, Flight Department Chairmen with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University expects that number of students to climb sky-high.

"Since 2018 we have doubled, we're at 800 flight students this academic year. In theory, if we keep up with all of the required resources, then this area should be able to host 12 to 1,500 flight students from all providers," Northrup explained.

He believes, that part of the increased interest in pilot training programs was piqued during the pandemic for a number of reasons but one in particular.

"It is one of those resilient industries to the pandemic and therefore, attracted young people to go, that's what I want to do, to work as a professional regardless of what the future might hold," he added.

While the four-year flight program and one thousand pilot hours put the students a ways from commercial flights, the solution to a pilot shortage is in progress.

"Somebody that starts in the fall of 2022, would be your pilot in approximately five years from entry," Northrup said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 14,000 job openings for pilots each year. With some of that demand stemming from the FAA required retirement age of 65 but the new generation is certainly preparing and almost ready for takeoff.

"Our student population is an energetic, high energy, success-oriented group, so what I would offer the public is that they can be sure and can be confident that we're going to sustain the industry with our production," Northrup said.

