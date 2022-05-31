x
Arizona

Video captures massive rockslide at Lake Powell

An Arizona couple were were boating with friends when they witnessed a huge section of the cliff break off.

ARIZONA, USA — An Arizona couple celebrating Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide happened on Lake Powell.

In the video, you can see a huge slab of rock crashing into the water below.

Mila Carter and her husband Steve were boating with friends when they witnessed a huge section of the cliff break off.

The couple said once the second section broke off, they sped away for safety.

No one was hurt, the couple said.

Lake Powell is located in northern Arizona and stretches up into southern Utah. 

