Valley cookie business owner looking for sweet success after theft at First Friday

Owner of Mr. K's Cookies plans to continue at the popular event after thieves stolen $200 from him

PHOENIX — A Valley business owner is whipping up a sweet new recipe for success after cookie capers recently ripped him off.

Since 2019, Mr. K’s Cookies have provided a fix for people with a sweet tooth across the Valley.

You can find owner Kurt Yusuf and his cookie concoctions at farmer’s markets and at Phoenix’s First Friday.

“First Friday is the best event that we do. The people are amazing, and the energy reminds you of Mardi Gras,” says Yusuf.

During the last event this past Friday, Yusuf says he was at the corner of 3rd Street and Roosevelt, and business was booming until someone tried to burn his success.

“A girl behind me watching the band behind the tent ran up and says, 'A man ran up on his bike and took your cash box,'” says Yusuf.

Yusuf says he was distraught over the $200 taken from the box.

Phoenix police say officers patrolling in the area tried finding the person but had no luck.

Instead of putting his dough and cookie sheet away, Yusuf found a new batch of help.

“People at First Friday are so supportive and because of that, we were able to recoup the losses,” Yusuf said.

With the help of fellow vendors and even more customers, he quadrupled his profits. Yusuf says he’s overwhelmed by the response.

“I don’t know how this got out, but I’ve been having people sending me 10, 20 bucks on Venmo just showing support."

While the money will likely never be found, he says he will be back at Frist Friday and is now in the process of gathering the right ingredients to open a brick-and-mortar location on Roosevelt Row.

Hoping to turn a bitter pill into sweet success.

"This event has made me want to go even harder. That part of Phoenix is the best part of Phoenix. So vibrant and so much character," he says.

