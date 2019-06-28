The containment of the Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness has reached 68% as of Friday morning.

The fire grew 186 acres from Thursday to Friday morning, according to officials. The Woodbury Fire, the fifth largest fire in Arizona history, is now burning 123,590 acres.

Officials say fire crews continue to work to put out hotspots alone the fire's edge. There's now 538 personnel working the fire.

The Superstition Wilderness remains closed as does State Highway 88 from Tortilla Flat to the junction of State Highway 188. Apache Lake and Apache Campgrounds, picnic sites and trailheads are closed.

The campsites closed include Burnt Coral, Crabtree Wash, Davis Wash, Lower Burnt Coral Shoreline Area, Three-Mile Wash, Upper Burnt Coral Shoreline Area.

Roosevelt Lake Marina & RV Park, Canyon Lake, Saguaro Lake, Bartlett Lake, Horseshoe Lake and the Lower Salt River are all open along with the Windy Hill, Grapevine, School House, Frazier, Frazier Group Site and Frazier Horse Camp campsites.