PHOENIX, Ariz. - Record-breaking heat this week made many run for the air conditioner and 12 News verified whether those who tough it out ever get used to the high temperatures.

Some, like local Yazmin Mitchell, are all too familiar with the Valley’s triple-digit heat.

“Yes, I’ve been born and raised in the heat,” Mitchell said.

Then there was the Williams family from Northern California who scored cheap tickets to the Valley of the Sun, only to end up staying in their cool hotel room.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this hot. I seen it was 105, but this is heat right here,” Frederick Williams said.

Frederick’s son, Mason, said Tuesday, his vacation spot was, “really hot.”

We wondered whether the Phoenician Mitchell had a better chance of making it through the heat than this father-son duo from Oakland?

We headed to the Banner Desert Medical Center to speak with emergency department physician Dr. Joseph Winchell.

Dr. Winchell explained it takes our bodies at least five days to start increasing our blood volume and get more of our sweat glands working to cool off more efficiently. He said the entire process should be complete in two weeks.

“Now, you need a healthy cardiovascular system for that to happen,” Winchell cautioned. “Nothing happens overnight."

Children, the elderly and pregnant women need to be especially careful because their bodies may not be able to compensate for the extreme change in heat.

So yes, 12 News has verified the human body can actually change to deal with extremely hot temperatures.

While our Norcal visitors looked for ways to stay cool, our local had one important suggestion.

“We’re going to go to the pool,” Mason Williams said.

“Drink water,” Mitchell said.

That’s just what the doctor ordered, six to 10, 8-ounce glasses of water a day for adults. Dr. Winchell reminded people to not forget to mix in some electrolytes.

“Now I see why we got them good deals on them plane tickets,” Frederick Williams said, laughing.

It’s important people with children and pets don’t forget, even if they’re just running in to get something they forgot at home, it is way too hot to leave them in the car.

