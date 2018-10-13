The remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio are moving into Arizona, bringing with them the possibility of rain and thunderstorms to central Arizona for the second day in a row.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over southeast California early Saturday morning will transition to Arizona later in the day. Rain will begin trending down from west to east Saturday.

TRACK SERGIO: 12 News radar

NWS says anywhere from a half inch to three quarters of inch of rain is possible today.

The latest system comes about a week and a half after Rosa dumped heavy rain across central Phoenix.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for the latest updates, radar and more on TS Sergio

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

12 News Weather Watcher Christopher Cates sent this video in from Calderwood Butte in Peoria look south at the stormy skies.

Join our Weather Watchers Facebook page

Seeing rain in your area? Remember to use #BeOn12 when you post your photos and videos to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

10: 15 a.m.

The whole Valley is getting some moderate to heavy showers right now.

1009 am: A lot of rain around the valley. Please make sure you drive safely and do not cross any flooded roadways. #azwx pic.twitter.com/OaRzbzJDPL — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

9:34 a.m.

NWS says 40 mph winds, strong thunderstorms and dim-sized hail from Wickenburg to Lake Pleasant to Surprise have triggered a significant weather advisory until 10:15 a.m.

8:41 a.m.

NWS says showers will continue to spread through the Valley into the afternoon.

841am update: Showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to spread into the south-central deserts the rest of morning and into the afternoon. Stay alert and look out for flooded roadways. #azwx pic.twitter.com/7jFenTu2Tr — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

8:16 a.m.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph, lightning and dime-sized hail in west Maricopa County.

7:06 a.m.

NWS says rain and even hail is possible in western Arizona this morning. The cell is tracking east.

706 am: Heavy rain, small hail, brief gusty winds in western Arizona. Activity will continue to move east throughout the morning and afternoon. Stay alert! #azwx pic.twitter.com/02emXOglLQ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

© 2018 KPNX